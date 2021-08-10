Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 August 10, 2021 8:22 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Joe Quayson got more votes in the 2020 Election than any other Presidential Candidate (10-8-21) Agokansie - Adom TV News (9-8-21) Adom TV News (9-8-21) Making Accra Work: One-on-one with Henry Quartey over tricycles ban - The Big Agenda (9-8-21) UTAG Strike - Adom TV News (9-8-21) Tax Mobilization: Inadequate staff and logistics hamper efforts in Oti Region - Adom TV News(9-8-21) Reg. Minister: MMDAs to register and regulate Aboboyaa Activities - Adom TV News (9-8-21) Accra Regional police shoot three suspected armed robber de@d - Adom TV News (9-8-21)