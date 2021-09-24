The Acting Director General of the Ghana Police Service’s Public Affairs Directorate, ACP Kwesi Ofori, says they will not be moved by street opinion in handling the case involving the reappearance of a missing woman in Takoradi who was allegedly pregnant.

According to a statement released by the police on Wednesday, Josephine Panyin Mensah “was never pregnant within the period under review following thorough medical examination by the medical doctors at Axim Government Hospital.”

However, the husband, family, neighbours and colleagues of the woman have disputed the report of medical officials. They insist she was pregnant and have invoked curses on anyone who says otherwise.

Speaking on JoyNews on the JoyNews channel, ACP Ofori said the service cannot make such medical conclusions on its own and “relies on expert opinion” from doctors who are members of the Ghana Medical Association.

“The law of evidence and criminal procedure makes the police rely heavily on expert opinion should even the matter appear before a court of competent jurisdiction. We will go by that expert opinion and we will not be moved by street opinion,” he said.

According to the senior police officer, the Western regional police command has been directed to engage community members on the ongoing case.

About a week ago, a missing person flyer with a picture of Josephine Panyin Mensah began circulating on social media. It stated that she was nine months pregnant and had gone missing since the 16th of September 2021.

News later broke of her reappearance on the 21st of September 2021.

She was, however, found without a pregnancy or a baby.

READ ALSO: