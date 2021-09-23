The 29-year-old pregnant woman, Josephine Simon, who went missing in Takoradi has been transferred from the Axim hospital where she was undergoing treatment after being found in the area.

Mrs Simons is currently at the Effia Nkwanta hospital in Takoradi.

The family, on Wednesday, threatened to remove her from the Axim facility to another hospital because they could not trust the doctors there.

This followed comments made by the Western Regional Minister and MP for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah about Josephine’s pregnancy.

Mr Darko-Mensah, in an interview, revealed that preliminary investigations conducted by the Medical doctor at Axim as reported to him by National Security Officials indicate that the whole pregnancy story was fake.

But, family members insist they have medical records to show that indeed Josphine was pregnant, therefore, find it difficult to understand why the doctors at the Axim hospital would say otherwise.

She was reportedly transferred on Thursday after her condition became critical.

Her twin brother, Kakra Mensah confirmed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating she has been stabilized.

Mr Mensah revealed she has started talking, saying they hope she gets well soon.

