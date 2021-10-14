The Takoradi Circuit Court has adjourned to Thursday, November 11, 2021, the case of 28-year-old Mrs Josephine Panyin Simons who allegedly faked her pregnancy and kidnap.

The court, presided over by His Honour Michael Cudjoe Ampadu, granted her GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties after she made her first appearance on September 27, 2021.

She pleaded not guilty to charges against her with the case adjourned to Thursday, October 14, 2021.

However, the case was adjourned for a second time over the unavailability of the prosecution to provide some documents needed to start the case management conference.

Superintendent Emmanuel Basintale was absent and was represented by Inspector Prince Nyarko, who wanted time to have all documents needed for the case management.

Mrs Simon’s lawyer, Fiifi Buckman, addressing the media after the court proceedings assured his client will avail herself on the scheduled date.

He was optimistic the adjournment will afford the prosecutors adequate time to gather their documents to facilitate a smooth process.

