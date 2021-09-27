Alice Coffie, a sister of 28-year-old Takoradi woman, Josephine Simons, who allegedly went missing and faked her pregnancy, says the family is yet to receive reports of the tests supposedly conducted on her.

A first test at the Axim Hospital, according to the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, came out negative, suggesting she was never pregnant.

Another at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital provided the same outcome which the family has dismissed.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Madam Coffie said the family covered all the bills associated with the tests but has heard nothing.

According to her, all the necessary body fluids were taken in her presence since she was the one taking care of her at the hospital.

“The doctors took the samples and we paid the money after which they told us the outcome will be made known but we haven’t heard anything aside the information out there,” she said.

Madam Coffie stated these are difficult moments for the family and they have decided not to comment about it again, especially when the case is in court.