The Minister of State at the Water Resources, Works and Housing Ministry, Freda Prempeh, has been reassigned to the Presidency as Minister of State.

A letter sighted by JoyNews, signed by the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Fremah Opare, said, “I have been directed by the President to bring to your notice that you have been reassigned from your role as Minister of State at the Water Resources, Works and Housing to a new role at the Office of the President.”

The letter directs her to report to the Office of the President on Monday, February 7th, 2022 to begin her new role.

This is the 3rd time Freda Prempeh, the Tano North Member of Parliament (MP) has been moved from a ministry.

In the first term of the Akufo-Addo government, she served as Deputy Minister at Works and Housing and later moved to the Gender Ministry and back to Housing Ministry and now the Presidency.

The Works and Housing Ministry website describes her as “a self-disciplined devoted public servant and a Brands and Communication expert.”

She is a three-time MP for the Tano-North Constituency, the only female MP in the Bono and Ahafo regions.

Madam Prempeh has been a gender activist for years and founder of ‘The Ultimate Woman.’

As a sports fanatic and staunch believer of women’s capabilities, she founded the Women Supporters Union of Ghana.

She was the chairperson of the Women’s Championship, African Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.

She is an accredited member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR, Ghana); an Associate Member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana and an affiliate member of the Ghana Journalists Association.