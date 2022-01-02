The fight between Dancehall King Shatta Wale and Burna Boy is not ending anytime soon as the duo have renewed their rivalry in series of threat-filled posts.

It all started with a dare Burna threw at Shatta Wale for a one-on-one fight for calling out Nigerian acts over their lack of support and loyalty.

This triggered Shatta who accepted the fight and chose Accra Sports Stadium as the venue.

Shatta promised to break Burna Boy’s neck after the latter stated that he had since January 2021 dreamt of seeing Shatta Wale’s teeth and blood on his fist and floor.

What many thought was a planned beef became personal when the duo started exposing personal secrets and allegations of rape.

According to Burna, his rage against Shatta started when he attempted to take advantage of a girl he introduced to her, while Shatta also accused him of same.

They went on to call each other names until the online banter escalated when Burna Boy revealed he could have gotten Shatta murdered ages ago.

RELATED

His comment angered Shatta Wale who went on a long ranting spree, reminding Burna of when he was his refuge and sponsor of his flashy lifestyle at the time he [Burna] was just about finding his feet in the music industry.

The Dancehall King without hesitation cleared out his heart and mind until the self-acclaimed African Giant backed out of the fight.

To Burna, fighting with Shatta Wale is like bathing with a pig and that would dent his image.