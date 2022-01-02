Almost two years after she was hit with a prophesy of doom, songstress Wendy Shay has opened up on the impact doom prophecies had on her in 2021.

As far back as February 2020, Prophet Jesus Ahuofe revealed that the afro-pop singer would be kidnapped and killed for ritual purposes.

Wendy Shay confessed that beyond the strong persona she put on, she was living in fear.

She was spotted in Jesus Ahuofe’s New Life Kingdom Chapel receiving prayers after which she led a spirit filled praises and worship session.

This, she explained is because other prophets had approached her with similar revelations.

She made the disclosure while celebrating IGP Dampare and Shatta Wale for bringing an end to crossover prophesies which usually proclaims doom.

The Masakra hitmaker lauded her colleague Shatta Wale for gathering the courage to start the #Stopfakeprohesy advocacy which landed him in jail.

“I celebrate you King,” she wrote, accompanying the caption with a photo of a smiling Shatta Wale.

At least in 2022, Wendy Shay can heave a sigh of relief due to the ban on doom prophecies.