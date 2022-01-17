Rapper Amerado has made an interesting plea to the Ghana Black Stars after he scored a penalty during a football training session.

The artiste stated he is ready to risk his music career for a Black Stars call-up, and he is patiently waiting for his offer to be taken into consideration.

The Black Stars are noted to often be on the losing side of a penalty shootout, and this Amerado bragged he can cure if given a chance.

Other celebrities and his fans have agreed with him, considering the impressive shot he kicked, which saw the ball swinging into the back of the net.

Donning number five jersey, the aspiring footballer proved he is not only good at defending, but finishing.

Watch video below: