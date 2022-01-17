Former Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Jamoni has passed on.

He passed on in the early hours of Monday, January 17 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

The announcement was made by the Northern Regional Secretary, Mohammed Abdul-Salam on behalf of the Jamoni family.

His body will be entered today at 1:00 pm in accordance with Islamic passage rites at his family home in Changli.

He becomes the second executive to pass on in a span of a week.

On January 11, the NDC lost the Chairman for the Wulinsi constituency also in the Northern Region, Alhaji Mahama Abarika.

