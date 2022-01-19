Two children have been giving a chilling account of how a herdsman allegedly butchered their 15-year-old brother in front of them at Nhyiaeso, a small farming village in the Asante Akyem North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The unidentified cattle herder, according to the children, accosted them at a water source and inflicted machete wounds on the boy, killing him instantly.

The villagers searched the area, minutes later and arrested three herdsmen who they have since handed over to the Agogo police.

The indigenes are calling for a government intervention to prevent a resurgence of an age-old conflict between the community and herdsmen.

