The Bank of Ghana has rubbished a news item circulating on social media about purported recent dismissals.

The reports have suggested that the BoG had sacked 90% of recently recruited staff.

According to the Central Bank, the statement circulating on social media is twisted to misinform the general public, adding it is not true that 90 percent of recently recruited staff were found to have presented fake certificates.

“The statement circulating on social media is twisted to misinform the general public. It is not true that 90% of recently recruited staff were found to have presented fake certificates. The incident being referred to involves two members of staff whose appointments were terminated for providing fake certificates as part of their employment documentation.”

It stressed that “as part of due diligence processes during and post recruitment, those found to have presented forged documentation including academic and professional certificates are either dropped from the recruitment process or their services terminated if already on-boarded and on probation.”

The BoG put on record that dismissals are a regular human resources management function for staff whose conduct is unsatisfactory or have committed an offence as stipulated in the Bank’s handbook on Human Resource Policies.