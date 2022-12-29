Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been named as an ambassador of Nima following his rise to prominence in recent years.

The 22-year-old grew up at Nima, a suburb of Accra, before journeying on to Right to Dream to continue his footballing dreams.

Kudus also played for FC Nordsjaelland before being snapped up by Dutch side Ajax in July 2020.

His development has also seen him become an influential figure in the national team and was part of the Black Stars team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he netted two times.

With his continuous growth, Kudus has now been named as an ambassador of the community that shaped him and he seeks to also be an inspiration to the next generation.

“I am overwhelmed for the kind gesture & to be an ambassador for Nima. With the social vices it’s tagged of, I found passion that I continue to harness in football,” he wrote in a post on social media.

I am overwhelmed for the kind gesture & to be an ambassador for Nima. With the social vices it’s tagged of, I found passion that I continue to harness in football.

May this inspire the next generation to be better than us.

Nima is not just my community & roots. Nima is a Creed!! pic.twitter.com/y9FgAv3MpM — Mo Kuku (@KudusMohammedGH) December 27, 2022

The midfielder has been linked with a host of top European clubs following stunning performance in Qatar.