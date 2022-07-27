Residents of Maamobi Polyclinic and its environs in the Ayawaso North Municipality have vowed to protest any decision by the government to demolish their buildings.

The assembly had given an ultimatum for the residents to relocate to pave way for the demolition and subsequent developmental works in the area.

However, the disgruntled residents have lamented the deadline is too short and will soon hit the streets should the government decide to demolish the structures.

Speaking to Adom News‘ Prince Owusu, the Assemblyman for the area, Wisdom Boateng, indicated they will write to the police in the coming days to secure a permit for their demonstration.

A resident stated: “We understand this is a state land and we cannot fight with the government but the period is too short for us.”

Another questioned, “Why would Akufo-Addo want to demolish the area when former presidents; Rawlings, Atta Mills and Mahama made no move to evict us because they acknowledged we are Ghanaians?”

Meanwhile, Mr Boateng has urged cool heads among the residents as authorities and stakeholders have met at the Chief Imoro Social Centre at Kawkudi for a resolution to the matter.

