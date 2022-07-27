Former President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina have got social media buzzing with their latest photos.

The two have been spotted serving couple goals with their fashion sense as they mark their 30th marriage anniversary.

In a photo shared on Mr Mahama’s official Facebook page, they wore the same outfits as they share bubbly moments.

Mr and Mrs Mahama wore customised Lacoste with the inscription, 30 years together in front of it.

Lordina beamed with smiles as her husband gives her peck at her cheek with his arm wrapped around her neck while they pose for the camera.

Posting the photo, Mr Mahama penned a heartfelt message to tell the world how blessed he was to have Lordina as his wife.

He wrote: Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person.

In my wife, Lordina, I have found a life partner with whom I have shared every step of life’s journey this past 30 years and more.

His post has generated congratulatory messages for them.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the anniversary, the duo on Tuesday commissioned a maternity block at Bole.