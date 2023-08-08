President Nana Akufo-Addo has wished all candidates writing the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) well.

Taking to Twitter, the President cautioned the candidates against any acts of examination malpractice.

He admonished them to complete their exams successfully and move to the next stage of their education which is Senior High School (SHS) which is free.

“I send best wishes to all 600,714 students sitting this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination, which began today. I urge all students not to engage in any acts of examination malpractice, complete their exams successfully, and move on to the next stage of their education, senior high school, which is free,” he wrote.

About 600,714 pupils are writing the weeklong BECE which started on Monday, August 7, 2023.

They include 300,323 males and 300,391 females from 18,993 schools nationwide.

Meanwhile, four people were on Monday arrested for exam malpractice when the candidates sat for the English Language and Religious and Moral Education (RME) papers.

