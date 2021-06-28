Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has attributed the delay of Nima’s re-development project, to hostile attitudes by stakeholders and occupants of homes within the area.

According to him, the people are reluctant to accept President Akufo-Addo’s upgrade for the township for fear that many may be displaced.

Francis Asenso-Boakye

“Nima re-development is still on the agenda of the government, except that there is one fundamental challenge or obstacle we need to clear, and that has to do with the engagement of the stakeholders there

President Akufo-Addo in his quest to upgrade the slums in Nima and Maamobi areas, promised to build a world-class enclave for the affected residents in the area earmarked.

Appropriately 1,039 acres of prime land in Nima and Maamobi is to be transformed into ultra-modern edifices close to the Jubilee House, without dislodging the people who currently dwell in Nima and Maamobi.

The said acres of land at Nima and Maamobi will be released to developers in exchange for more befitting structures for the affected residents on the same Nima and Maamobi lands.

The hostile attitudes notwithstanding, Mr Asenso-Boakye said engagements and consultations are currently underway to persuade stakeholders to accept the initiative and see to the project’s realization.

“I have started engagements with the Member of Parliament there and when I first mentioned it to him, I thought he was going to embrace it because its a good project but he tells me it’s not an easy matter, so we are currently putting together a team to start engagements with them.

The growing incidence of slum development in Ghana has been the result of rural-urban migration, limited supply of land, and regulatory frameworks that are, at best, indifferent and hostile to the needs of the poor.