The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been listed by the African Regional Journal as Number 6 of 100 Inspiring Individuals in Africa.

The African Regional Awards, according to the African Regional Journal under the auspices of Tarj Events, is “primarily to celebrate inspiring individuals in Africa and motivate the collective African citizenry to follow in their steps”.

Recipients were handpicked throughout the region of Africa by the African Regional Journal Team.

“In their research, the Team relied primarily, but not exclusively, on vetted information gathered from authentic sources, and then authenticated by information obtained from print, radio, television, and social media sources.

“The selected candidates were chosen based on their impressive and documented accomplishments in their respective professional sectors.

These sectors include business, governance, social impact, and creative inventiveness. Indeed, painstaking efforts have gone into the selection of deserving candidates for this laudable award recognition.”

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has received many awards including the Best Minister in 2017 and 2019 and is a recipient of the Harvard Ministerial Fellow.