The draw for the last 16 of the 2023/24 Champions League has been concluded, with some mouthwatering games on the horizon.

Arsenal will face Porto in the last 16. The two sides met at this stage in 2009/10, and it was Arsenal who had the last laugh. The Gunners fell to a 2-1 defeat in the first leg but roared to a 5-0 victory in the return leg to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Reigning champions Manchester City must get through Copenhagen on their quest to defend their title. The Danish side advanced at the expense of Manchester United in the group stage but Pep Guardiola’s men will be determined to avoid a similar fate.

Barcelona have a tricky clash with Napoli to look forward to, while Clasico rivals Real Madrid have a tough tie with RB Leipzig.

Elsewhere, PSG take on Real Sociedad, Inter will face Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich have Lazio and Eredivisie high-flyers PSV will do battle with Borussia Dortmund.

The last 16 of the Champions League will begin on 13 February, with the first legs to be played over the week that follows, before the return fixtures start on 5 March and come to a conclusion eight days later.

Champions League last 16 draw in full

Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

PSG vs Real Sociedad

Inter vs Atletico Madrid

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Copenhagen vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid