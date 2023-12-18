Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi has admonished his colleague MPs to prioritize education of their constituents.

Dr. Kissi is confident this is a sure way to elevate the constituents and also eradicate poverty.

He spoke to JoyNews after inspecting the construction of a 12-unit classroom block he’s personally funding for the Odorgonno Senior High School.

Explaining why he took the project, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi said “Odorgonno SHS has a huge student population and currently, their intake has been reduced due to their inability to provide classrooms. So when the Headmaster told me that, I worked through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to get this facility built”.

He added that “some of the people within the community will prefer that their child goes to a school near them and this is one of the best schools in Ghana so it is important that I also do my best to expand their ability to take in more students”.

Dr. Kissi is optimistic this and other projects within his constituency will earn him another shot at Parliament.