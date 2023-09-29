Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, Dickson Adomako Kissi has distanced himself from former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen following his decision to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.

The legislator says he remains a member of the NPP and will not join any other political movement.

“As a Member of Parliament who is representing the party I didn’t go into Parliament as an independent candidate. I went on the ticket of the NPP, so by merit of the commitment for the four years, it won’t be proper; it won’t be right for me to follow Alan,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

He described Alan’s exit as a “letdown” to his followers adding that, they are sad the former Trade Minister is no longer in the party.

“It’s regrettable. It was a very down moment for me. I was down because the party has lost a stalwart. It’s a very painful” Mr. Adomako Kissi bemoaned.

The lawmaker has joined the likes of Former Tourism Minister, Catharine Afeku, Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, Mpraeso MP, Davis Opoku Ansah, and Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh who have severed ties with Mr. Kyerematen.

