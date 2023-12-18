Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus says he is elated to see his goals making an impact at West Ham United.

Having put up a decent performance in Europe last week Thursday, the 23-year-old returned on Sunday with a superlative performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Kudus scored his first brace for the Hammers as they recorded a 3-0 win against Gary O’Neil’s side at the London Olympic Stadium.

“I am loving my football, but most importantly the performances are impacting on the results,” he said. “We got the three points and that’s the most important thing for me,” the former Ajax attacker told the club website.

“[For the first goal] normally when you come in with your left foot, the keeper is looking at the other corner, so I went for the near corner. It went in, it was a good goal and I’m happy.

“Before the game, I had the information from the technical team that when I come inside, I should shoot for the near corner because he’s more expecting the balls on the other corner.

He continued, “It was in the back of my head, so when [the chance came] it was a natural flow.

“[For the second] you know the vision Lucas has with those kinds of passes. As soon as we win the ball and it’s him, I just get running!

“I know the ball will come. I was just one-v-one against the keeper and I did my thing,” he added.

Kudus has so far scored nine goals in all competitions and has 14 goal contributions in 24 games for the London side.

Kudus Mohammed will hope to continue his fine form intact when they travel to Anfield to play Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday in the quarterfinal game.

READ ALSO