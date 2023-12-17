Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus scored a first-half brace as West Ham United thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 on Sunday in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old was named in the Hammers starting XI against Wolves at the London Olympic Stadium.

However, Kudus broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after he sprinted down the pitch and scored from outside of the box.

Paqueta and the Ghana sensation linked up to double the advantage for the Hammers ten minutes later as Kudus calmly finished off a defence-splitting pass from the Brazilian.

England forward Jarrod Bowen rounded off the victory for David Moyes’ side, capitalising on another Paqueta pass to score his 10th goal of the season.

Kudus has opened the scoring for West Ham for the third time in the last five matches across all competitions for West Ham.

The Ghanaian has now tallied his goals in the Premiership to five and eight in all competitions since joining from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer on a five-and-half-year deal.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to be named in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.