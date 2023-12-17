Liverpool said it “utterly condemns” damage caused to Manchester United’s team bus after a bottle was thrown as it made its way to Anfield on Sunday.

In a statement, the club said any fans found guilty of throwing objects would face serious consequences.

A video posted on social media shows a hand holding a glass bottle, then the word “go” being shouted before it is launched at the window of the coach.

Liverpool drew 0-0 with their arch-rivals in the Premier League encounter.

“Liverpool Football Club utterly condemns the actions that led to damage being caused to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon,” the statement read.

“We are aware of footage of the incident circulating online and are working with Merseyside Police to fully investigate and identify those responsible.

“Any individuals found guilty of this reprehensible behaviour will also face the full force of the club’s sanction process.”

This is not the first instance of an opposition team bus being pelted with objects at an away ground.

In 2018, Manchester City’s bus was attacked before their Champions League quarter-final with Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield.

The Reds apologised and called the behaviour “completely unacceptable”.

Then in April 2023, Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation after Liverpool’s coach was attacked on its journey back from the Etihad Stadium following a league match.