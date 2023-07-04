Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, popularly known as ‘Napo’, is scheduled to receive an honourary award at the 14th MTN Pulse Africa Role Model Awards 2023 organised by the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC).

To take place at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Saturday, 8th July, 2023, the award is to recognize the Energy Minister’s position as “one of Africa’s Most Distinguished Role Models and Transformational Leaders in the corporate World; an elite listing of influential and inspiring leaders.”

The award was instituted by the leadership of YPYC in 2009 to recognize and honour exemplary leaders who serve as role models to young leaders in Ghana and Africa.

In a statement signed by President of YPYC, Andy Osei Okrah, the award recipients constitute the finest selection of the most outstanding personalities who have truly excelled as transformational leaders and role models impacting society.

“The award winners are few and were carefully chosen on the back of several considerations,” the statement read.

The minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, after this award, joins the league of high-profile personalities who received same in the past like former Ghanaian leaders, Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama.

Other personalities in this category include, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Mr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, COP Kofi Boakye, among other influential personalities.