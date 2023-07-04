The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, will today, July 4, be sworn in as the MP-elect for the area after his victory on June 27.

Mr Quayson was elected again as MP after the Supreme Court on May 17, declared that he was illegally elected and must be banned from holding himself as such.

Whilst Mr Quayson is being sworn in, he is expected to be at the High Court to begin his daily trial on the forgery case against him.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has described the daily trial as unacceptable.

“We just have elected a fresh MP and I have to go and swear him in to start his work. The same thing I complained about is still happening. They are chasing after him, and trying to prosecute him, even though, we know that, what they are talking about, there are even more of us who have the same thing, but they are not being prosecuted,” Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin stated.

Mr Quayson was successfully re-elected in a bye-election for the Assin North constituency, garnering 57.56 percent of the total votes cast.

He secured 17,245 votes, defeating Charles Opoku of the NPP, who received 42.15 percent of the votes, and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana, who garnered a mere 0.29 percent.