A former Trades and Industry Minister and presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has announced plans to begin tours in the Greater Accra region on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

He was the first to face the party’s nine-member vetting committee on Monday.

Addressing the media after going through the process, Mr Kyerematen revealed plans to deploy an innovative approach in the conduct of his campaign.

That, he said, included clustering constituencies, bringing party executives together not only within their own constituencies but also in other constituencies within the cluster.

“I have decided that I will introduce an innovation into my constituency tour by clustering constituencies for the purpose of bringing my party’s executives together, not just within their own constituencies, or in a few other constituencies in the cluster that will help energise the rank and file of our party,” he said.

“It’s all about making sure that we work together as a party in our march towards victory 2024.”

The NPP, on Monday, commenced the vetting of presidential aspirants of the party.

Vice President Dr Mahamafu Bawumia and Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert were also vetted by the party on Monday.

The party is expected to hold a special delegates conference with 900 delegates to trim down the number of candidates to five, ahead of its National Congress on November 4, provided the committee approves five of the 10 candidates to contest for the position.