Former Ghana coach, Kwasi Appiah has cautioned the Black Stars not to underrate any team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West African country is part of the 24 final teams that will compete at the 34th edition of Africa’s prestigious tournament scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

With less than a month to kick off the tournament, Appiah, who is a former head coach of the Ghana national team has cautioned the team not to underestimate any opposition.

“I have been talking about the evolution of football since 2013 because now you can’t underrate any team. At the moment, everyone is developing very fast, hence, there is no need to underrate anybody,” Kwasi Appiah, who is the head coach of Sudan told Ghanasportspage.

“You need to be psychologically, physically, and mentally prepared to give your all against every team and get the win. I think they might be surprised at this coming AFCON. Those who prepare well will have a good tournament,” he added.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The 2023 AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.

