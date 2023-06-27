Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has congratulated for Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan following his retirement from football.

Gyan, 37, last week Tuesday announced his retirement from football at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

In a statement released by Gyan, he explained that he made the decision to retire because he felt it was the right time.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Gyan expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had and the support he received throughout the years.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker was at the Chambers of Parliament at the invitation of the Speaker of Parliament.

Reacting to meeting the Speaker of Parliament, Gyan took to his official Twitter account to reveal that they had a great conversation on how MPs can support his foundation by purchasing his memoir which was launched last year.

“I honoured an invitation by the Speaker of Parliament of Ghana Honorable Alban Bagbin, Honorable Frank Annor Dompreh. The invitation was to personally congratulate me on my successful career and service to Ghana, and on my retirement from active football,” he tweeted

“We had a great conversation on ways forward on how the members can support my Asamoah Gyan foundation by purchasing my Memoir which I launched last year. It was great meeting other honourable Members of Parliament and a thoughtful gesture from them. God bless our homeland Ghana. Thank you, Mr Speaker.”

https://twitter.com/ASAMOAH_GYAN3/status/1673680119699783680

Gyan last played competitive football during the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season when he featured for Legon Cities.

Gyan began his football career back in 2003 with Liberty Professionals scoring ten goals in 16 matches with the Scientific lads before leaving for Italy, where he joined Udinese.

Gyan’s football career all saw him play in France where he starred for Rennes, netting 14 times in 48 league matches during two seasons.

In 2010, the 37-year-old joined Premier League side Sunderland, breaking the club’s transfer record and netting on 10 occasions in 34 Premier League matches during his two seasons at the Stadium of Light.

He also featured for Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor and North East United before joining Legon Cities.

Gyan made 109 appearances for the Black Stars on the international stage scoring 51 goals. Gyan played at three World Cup editions and retires as Africa’s top scorer on the world stage.

He last played for the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, where the Black Stars exited at the Round of 16.

