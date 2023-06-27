Kumawwod actor, Lil Win found himself in a heated discussion when he unexpectedly encountered a young man he recognised while on the set of an interview.

Taking advantage of the situation, the actor decided to offer some advice and expressed his disappointment in learning that the young man had switched teams from Lil Win’s camp to join Dr Likee’s team.

It appeared that ever since joining Dr Likee’s camp, the young man had been hurling insults and throwing shade at Lil Win.

Sensing an opportunity to address the situation, Lil Win engaged in an impromptu conversation with the man, sharing his thoughts on the matter. He emphasized the value of loyalty and reminded the young man not to forget the support he had received in the past.

The tension between Lil Win’s and Dr. Likee’s camps had been apparent for some time, sparked by Lil Win’s critical remarks about YouTube skit actors.

These comments had further fueled the rivalry between the two camps, intensifying the ongoing feud.

Social media users were quick to react to the video capturing Lil Win’s conversation, with some individuals taking sides with the actor, while others believed the interaction was unnecessary.

