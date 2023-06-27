

National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused the parliamentary candidate of the NPP at Assin North of being a ‘political prostitute’.

He alleged that Charles Opoku initially expressed interest in contesting on NDC’s ticket ahead of the Assin North bye-election but was denied the chance.

NPP’s Assin North candidate, Charles Opoku

“Charles Opoku is a political prostitute, he came to us to put James Gyakye Quayson aside and select him but we told him that’s not how we run our affairs at the NDC, he has to join the queue.

“I can give you WhatsApp chats with our executives, that’s a political prostitute, no principles, no conviction, no track record, you don’t even vote here and you want to be an MP, let’s leave it to the good people of Assin North,” he revealed.

Mr Gyamfi said this after returning from the polling station with their candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, who had gone to vote.

He added that Mr Quayson is the most popular person in the Assin North constituency and will win the poll.

James Gyakye Quayson casting his vote in the Assin North by-election

Three political parties NPP, NDC and Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) have presented candidates to battle it out for the Assin North Parliamentary seat today, Tuesday, June 27.

The seat became vacant after the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 17, unanimously declared as unconstitutional the election of James Gyakye Quayson as the MP for the area.

The highly anticipated bye-election was, however, necessitated after Parliament wrote to the Electoral Commission declaring the seat vacant.

