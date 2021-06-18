An Emil Forsberg penalty gave Sweden their first win of Euro 2020 as Slovakia fail to build on their good start to the tournament.

Janne Andersson stuck with the same team that drew 0-0 against Spain despite Dejan Kulusevski returning to the squad following a period of self-isolation due to testing positive for Covid-19.

A cagey first half saw very few opportunities created with Marek Hamsik frustrated in his attempts to make something happen for a Slovakia team looking to build on their win over Poland.

Juraj Kucka forced Robin Olsen into a good save just before the hour mark only for the flag to be raised for offside. This was moments before Marcus Danielson and Ludwig Augustinsson had headers stopped by Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Alexander Isak became more of a factor as the match progressed but largely had to make do with attacking crosses into the box as Sweden struggled to construct passing moves with the ball at their feet.

Dubravka made another good save to deny Isak following a brilliant piece of individual play but gave away a penalty kick on 76 minutes by bringing down Robin Quaison. Forsberg converted the spot-kick to give Sweden the lead.

Isak continued to threaten, but couldn’t find a second. Nonetheless, Sweden claimed a 1-0 win to significantly boost their chances of making the last 16 with a final Group E fixture against Poland to come.