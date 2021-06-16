Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsi’s wife, Adjoa Broni, has celebrated him in grand style to mark his birthday.

John Paintsil turned 40, yesterday June 15, which also happened to be their third marriage anniversary.

The couple spent the day in the solitude wrapped in their arms.

A video Mrs Paintsill uploaded on her social media platforms showed moments the duo played around while listening to a romantic song.

In an epic write-up, she remarked how special the month of June is to her, adding she will forever keep the memories to share with her future grandchildren.

They sealed their celebration with a passionate kiss.

Video below: