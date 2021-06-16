Former National Dance Champion, Alex Ofori, has reportedly passed on.

It is, however, unknown what he died from.

He shot to fame after winning Ghana National Dance competition in 1988.

He later represented Ghana at the World Dance Championship series at the London Hippodrome.

He was also a choreographer and a fashion model.

He also danced with the likes of Slim Buster, who won the championship in 1987, Ebenezer Ako Nai who also won in 1987, Terry Ofosu Bright, aka Sir Robot who won in 1989 and Reggie Rockstone among others.

Paying tribute to him in a Facebook post, veteran broadcaster KKD stated that the dance champion brought so much excitement and joy to Ghanaians wherever he got on a stage or dance floor.

“Today, those talents you shared with the world just for fun, your labour of love has become a popular profession. You and your colleagues paved the way for the talent we enjoy in dance choreography at national events and in numerous music videos.

“Life: How unpredictable you are and how fragile we are. Handsome, talented, fashionable, outspoken Alex Ofori. Ready to battle anyone who dared to claim he has what it takes to be a dance champ,” he wrote.