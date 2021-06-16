Reigning champions, Manchester City, will travel to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Brentford host Arsenal in their first top-flight game since the 1946-47 campaign while fellow newly-promoted clubs Norwich and Watford take on Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will host Leeds United and Chelsea take on London rivals Crystal Palace.

The first north London derby of the season sees Tottenham vs Arsenal on September 25.

The first Manchester derby sees Manchester United take on City on November 11 at Old Trafford. The first Merseyside derby is Everton vs Liverpool in a midweek fixture on November 30.

Chelsea host Man City on September 25 before the league champions host last season’s Champions League winners on January 15.

Manchester United take on Liverpool on October 23 at Old Trafford with the reverse fixture on March 19.

On Boxing Day, stand-out fixtures include Liverpool vs Leeds and Manchester City vs Leicester.

It is not yet known how many fans will be able to attend the opening fixtures of the 2021/22 sesason with test events still taking place in sporting venues across the United Kingdom this summer.

FIRST ROUND OF FIXTURES: