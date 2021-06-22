Chief of Aiyinase Traditional Area, Etwipahene VI, has accused the Ghana Football Association [GFA] of trying to frustrate Karela United.

His comment comes after the country’s football governing body banned the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park indefinitely on Sunday.

According to him, Karela United supporters were heckled by some Medeama SC fans in their Premier League game at Tarkwa but the FA kept mute on the issue.

He stressed that the club cannot be punished for offence some other clubs have been made to go free.

“They cannot ban Karela United until they investigate what happened in Tarkwa, when Karela United went to play them, they mishandled them, and the FA failed to deal with it,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

He further said that members of the FA have been jealous of the success of Karela United and want to do everything possible to ensure they don’t succeed.

“They know that Karela United is doing well, and want to do everything possible to ensure we fail, as a new club, many of the top clubs are jealous of what we have achieved,” he added.

The Ghana FA has placed an indefinite ban on the use of the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park by Karela United after irate fans charged on Medeama SC players during their MTN FA Cup match injuring players and vandalising the Medeama team bus.

Two suspects were arrested at Tarkwa on Monday.