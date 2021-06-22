Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has stirred reaction after announcing his decision to roam the streets semi-nude.

This is born out of the trolling he received for donning fake designer denim jeans reported to cost almost GH¢ 4,000.00 days after he mocked an industry colleague for wearing a cheap shoe.

Shatta Wale, Saturday, posted a photo of himself wearing a white top and jeans on social media as he readies to hit the street.

The picture drew massive attention after a website flagged his ‘designer’ as a fake version of DSquared2 brand.

ALSO SEE

In reaction, Shatta Wale took the issue on a lighter note and removed the ‘fake’ jeans, and posted a photo of himself semi-nude.

He also stated that, henceforth, he would be procuring from popular thrift centre; Kantamanto.