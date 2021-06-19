Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog, has revealed he will run mad if he stops working with Shatta Wale.

This is because he said they are in a blood contract as an artiste and his manager.

His revelation comes on the back of claims that Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, had fired him as his manager.

But setting the records straight, he said Shatta Wale is now a huge brand, hence the need for other persons to get on board for the job to be successful.

“I used to do everything with the brand at first; graphics, PR among others and I was the one who brought all the other guys; Nana Dope, Chris Koney together but I am still the artiste manager,” he explained on Accra-based Neat FM.

Bulldog stressed their contract is for life and if he stops, he will run mad and vice versa if Shatta Wale does.