The Crime Check Foundation (CCF) and The Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) have embarked on a sensitisation programme on the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) bye-laws.

The sensitisation programme is in line with the groups’ request to end laws that criminalise the social status of citizens.

This follows the launch of the Decriminalizing Vagrancy Laws and Advocacy (DVLA) project launched on Friday, May 28, 2021.

The event, held at the AMA head office in Accra, saw scores of Assembly members from 25 electoral areas within AMA, traders, members of the Landlord Association, religious groups among others in attendance.

Other officials with AMA and legal practitioners were also in attendance to make the programme a complete package.

The Director of Public Health at AMA, Florence Kuukyi, enlightened participants on the various bye-laws and reiterated the need for compliance.

Private legal practitioners; Nii Ayitey Bontey and Madam Doris Joyce Bamfo, on their part commended OSIWA and CCF for the initiative.

They stressed ignorance of the law was no excuse, hence the need for people to be sensitised to bring about a reduction in prosecution of minor offences.

ALSO READ:

The Presiding Member of AMA, Alfred Adjei, who also graced the occasion, in a brief remark, urged the Assembly Members, especially to support the initiative.

Quoting parts of the Bible; Mark 16:15 to buttress his point, he urged the Assembly Members to go into their electoral areas and continue with the sensitisation.

CCF’s new partnership with OSIWA seeks to create an enabling environment for vagrants to know, demand, and exercise their rights and responsibilities in Ghana.

The project, will also seek to promote justice for the poor and voiceless citizens.

The intervention at the moment will start in 12 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central Regions of Ghana.