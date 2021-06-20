In its 4th year, the Elevation Conference, a Christian based event, is bringing together young people from varied professional backgrounds and students in various disciplines to connect for inspiration, empowerment and networking for the next steps in the new world we live in. The event is slated for today, 20th June, 2021 at the Holiday Inn hotel in Accra.

Under the theme Manifestations, the conference seeks to strategically blend highly professional and practical conversations essential for knowledge and wellbeing, as well as provide dynamic spiritual empowerment as participants brace themselves to do more for self and country.

Speaking on the purpose of this year’s conference, Rev. Evans Kyere-Mensah, Senior Pastor of GoodHope Chapel International and President of Elevation conference said “the theme, Manifestation, means bringing out the very best of our talents, potentials and strengths to serve God and country in the midst of the challenges in our world today.”

Rev. Kyere-Mensah explained that mental health has become a critical issue currently and it’s important for Christian organizations to speak up and not shy away from it. “We need to understand that we are facing challenges with our mental well-being globally and the Word of God, prayer and other support systems can assist us overcome these challenges. That’s why Elevation Conference 2021 is discussing mental health as well,” he said.

Rev. Kyere-Mensah stated that young people typically do not plan for pensions because it seems distant. Elevation Conference 2021 will discuss pensions for young people and explore the role of entrepreneurship in our world today.

Rev. Kyere-Mensah believes that “If we can feel inspired by God’s Grace and our faith in Him, we can live the blessed life that we desire and be elevated beyond the limitations we see.

The Elevation Conference has been organised annually since May, 2018 and has attracted over 1,000 guests; mainly young corporate executives, students and pastors.

This year, conference organisers are expecting about 5,000 in-person and virtual participants.