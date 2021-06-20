The Ghana Police Service has attributed the many misconduct by some officers of the service to what it says is unnecessary financial demands exerted on them by their families.

The Director-General in charge of Special Duties, COP Christian Tetteh Yohunu, says these demands have, in recent past, lured officers into committing crimes against the services’ rules and regulations.

COP Yohunu said this at the passing out ceremony for 326 recruits at the Eastern regional police headquarters in Koforidua.

The graduating policemen

The Police boss, who noted that there are other several previleges relatives could benefit from officers including providing paralegal counsel to solve family and community problems, said the demands have, however, led them into misconducting themselves.

“It is a previlege to have your relatives serving in the Ghana Police Service and the benefits the family stand to gain cannot be overemphasised.

“Police officers have become paralegal counsel to their families and communities, offering good counsel which in most cases solve family and community problems.

“However, the misconduct by some officers can be traced to the unnecessary pressure and demands exerted on them by their families.

“It is our advice to you the families that do not draw these young officers into land litigations, intercommunity conflicts and chieftaincy problems in your families.

“Financial demands should be measured and avoid unnecessary comparisons of their success to others. Such unnecessary pressures, if not checked, will lead them into many temptations,” he explained.

Mr Yohunu urged family and friends to support officers and notify their heads if they indulge in any social vice.

He said the service has stepped up its operational responsibilities to stem all domestic abuses.

He stated that the battle against violent crimes requires the consented efforts of the police, the public and the media.

“To win the fight against crime, police tactical actions need to be supported by the public. Let me commend individuals who are providing credible information to the police and community members who are providing support to police search and rescue missions,” he stated.

COP Yohunu charged the recruits to maintain every effort to improve upon the standard of discipline and professional policing performance.

General recruit, Joseph Charway, emerged the overall best recruit at the police passing out ceremony.