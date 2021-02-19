Afrobeat genius, Wizkid is having the time of his life in Ghana. He has been spotted with A-list Ghanaian artistes in a latest video.

Wizkid was in the company of King Promise, Omar Sterling and sensational music producer, Gulitybeatz.

The friends were filling their stomachs with what looked like fried rice and chicken and enjoying loud music playing in the background.

Mr Sterling and Wizkid were dishing from the same bowl, but King Promise took a mouthful of his meal dished separately.

The Made In Lagos hitmaker touched down last December for the Christmas holidays with one of his baby mamas and son.

He has since been recording music and bonding with some artistes in the motherland.

Video below: