The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has bemoaned the gender imbalance on the list of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Cabinet Ministers.

According to the former Deputy Education Minister, having three women out of the 19 nominees is unacceptable in the current dispensation.

To him, Ghana can do better, adding that many progressive countries have left us behind in appointing a gender-balanced Cabinet.

In a post on Facebook, he queried how the Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, did not make it to the list.

He wrote: Only three women in a 19-member Cabinet cannot be acceptable in 2021. Many progressive countries such as Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Africa, Canada, Columbia etc have left us behind in appointing gender-balanced Cabinets. Not even the Gender Minister made it to the list. Let’s do better.

Some members of the Cabinet are Minister Of Finance – Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Trade And Industry, Alan Kyerematen; Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, MP and Minister of Interior; Ambrose Dery, MP.

Others are Minister of Foreign Affairs And Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; Attorney General and Minister For Justice, Godfred Dame, Minister Of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, MP among others.

The Minister for National Security, Kan Dapaah; Gender Minister, Adwoa Safo; Information Minister; Kojo Oppong Nkrumah were, however, missing from the list.

Check the full list below: