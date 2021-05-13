New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has declared that he will build a school of orientation for Ghana, especially to train workers.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Wednesday, the NPP firebrand said companies are collapsing because Ghana lacks good managers.

This, he said, has motivated him to build a school solely for Ghanaian workers to conscientise them.

He said he has sighted a location and ready to commence construction.

“Do you know why companies are collapsing in this country? It is because we don’t have good managers in this country. I have decided to build a school of orientation for Ghana. I have already sighted a location.

“When you are done with your school, just go to my orientation school. There would be physical training, workers will be trained to be good entrepreneurs, good managers and how to be you to help Ghanaian workers,” he said.

The controversial MP also bemoaned the attitude and mentality of Ghanaians, saying “our attitude coupled with poor management is the reason why foreigners are making money in Ghana.”