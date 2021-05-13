Head of the Local Government Service (LGS), Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has described as unprofessional instances where information is leaked to the public, especially in public service.

According to him, although it is right to demand accountability from people who hold office, it is unethical to share such information or documents in the public.

“I always say that leaking of information or documents by people who hold office is wrong. Why is that I would be in my office and an HR from a company will leak a data of someone out there? Maybe there are some awarded contacts that need to be scrutunised but you rather chose to leak such information, it is bad,” he stated.

He went ahead to say: “It is not bad to analyse a contract that has been awarded because we always talk about accountability but we rather choose to leak information because we are political opponents to run down a political party.

“We even leak information of political party members who come on shows to speak. We think that is not professional enough to leak stuff meant for officers for our political cohorts. We always talk about it and won’t stop speaking on it,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday.