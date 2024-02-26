In the serene village of Aveyime, nestled along the banks of the Volta River, a once-thriving fish farming operation named the Oriental Yeeda Limited has been left reeling from a series of devastating setbacks.

Zhang Fuli and his wife, Qu Wenyng who have dedicated their lives to large-scale fish farming, now find themselves pleading for assistance as they tally the extensive losses incurred from floods and theft.

The Chinese couple, known for their unwavering dedication to sustainable aquaculture, had built a flourishing business over the past decade.

Their fish farm, spanning several acres, was a beacon of success in the region, supplying fresh fish to local markets and restaurants, and creating employment opportunities for many in the community.

However, their fortunes took a drastic turn when some towns in the district got flooded due to the Akosombo Dam spillage that arrived with unprecedented ferocity, causing the Volta River to burst its banks.

The resulting floods inundated their fish ponds, washing away months of hard work and investment.

The damage from the floods was catastrophic, wiping out nearly 80% of their stock. The couple stood knee-deep in muddy water, salvaging what little they could, but the loss was overwhelming.

To add to their woes, they discovered that amidst the chaos of the flood, opportunistic thieves had struck. Valuable equipment, essential for the functioning of their farm was stolen, further crippling their ability to recover.

“It was a double blow,” Mrs Zhang Fulou Wenying recounted, her eyes reflecting both exhaustion and determination. “Not only did we lose our fish, but our tools, our machinery, everything we needed to rebuild was taken from us.”

Now, the couple is faced with the daunting task of starting over from scratch. The financial burden is immense, and they fear they may not be able to revive their business without external assistance.

“We have poured our hearts and souls into this farm, but now, we cannot do it alone. We are humbly asking for help, any assistance that can help us get back on our feet” he said.

The community of Aveyime has rallied around the couple, recognizing their dedication and the vital role their farm plays in the local economy. Calls for support have been echoing through the village, with neighbours offering what little they can to aid the couple in their time of need.

Local officials have also taken note of the plight of the farming couple. District Chief Executive, Divine Osbone Fenu, visited the farm to assess the damage firsthand and has promised to expedite assistance.

“We cannot allow such a valuable asset to our community to falter,” declared Nana Asantewaa. “We will work tirelessly to ensure that they receive the support they need to rebuild their farm and continue their important work.”

As Mr and Mrs Zhang Fuli stand amidst the remnants of their once-thriving fish farm, their eyes are fixed on the future. Despite the hardships they have endured, their determination to persevere remains unshaken.

“We are farmers,” Mr. Zhang Fuli asserted, his gaze unwavering. “We know the land, we know the water. With a little help, we will rise again, stronger than before.”

The plight of the Zhang Fuli serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by farmers, especially in the wake of natural disasters.

As they embark on the arduous journey of rebuilding, they do so with the hope that their story will inspire compassion and solidarity within their community and beyond.

