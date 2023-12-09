Over 300 people from 60 families who were displaced by the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage have resettled at Aveyime-Battor in the Volta region.

The beneficiaries were at St. Kizito JHS safe haven in Mepe where around 1,200 people were camped following the disaster.

The new accommodation is a 63-unit hamlet.

.

They heaved sighs of relief and expressed gratitude to the government for the intervention to restore the lives in an interview with Adom News.

The excitement on the faces of the victims was refreshing as North Tongu Member of Parliament(MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa led the sharing of the rooms on Saturday.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) started the water spillage on September 15, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the dams’ reservoirs.

National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) reported that more than 26,000 individuals have been displaced by these floods.

Several facilities were converted into emergency shelters to house the families downstream displaced by the flood.

