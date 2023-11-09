Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh says no decision has been taken yet on resettling victims of floods caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

North Tongu MP Okudzeto Ablakwa is incensed that the government has not publicly spoken about resettling and compensating his constituents affected by the floods.

One of the make-shift shelters in Mepe due to the Akosombo Dam spillage

But addressing journalists in Parliament, Matthew Opoku Prempeh said that a decision will be made by the inter-ministerial committee set up by President Akufo-Addo to deal with the aftermath of the floods.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh

“I said the government has set up an inter-ministerial committee that is still working. We are not out of those rooms yet. When we finish Parliament can inquire from them their report…” he said.

This Minister is also not convinced a Parliamentary committee is necessary to investigate the flooding.

Dr Prempeh insists the situation is fluid and those assessing government as a failure are jumping the gun.

“You can’t say that this is the pass mark or this is the failure mark because it changes every day. What somebody needs today is not the same thing the person needs tomorrow. That is why there is NADMO and we’re coordinating through that to continually intervene,” he added.

National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) reports that more than 26,000 individuals have been displaced by these floods.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) started the water spillage on September 15, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the dams’ reservoirs.

Several facilities have been converted into emergency shelters to house the families downstream displaced by this calamity.

St. Kizito JHS in Mepe is one such facility, currently accommodating around 1,200 people, making it the largest single campsite along the lower Volta Basin.