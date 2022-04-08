The Energy Ministry has dismissed claims by former Minister of Power, Dr Kwabena Donkor, that Ghana risks returning to the dreaded days of erratic power outages locally referred to as Dumsor.

The Pru East MP had indicated Dumsor will return in the next two years if government fails to address the issue of power generation capacity.

In a statement, the Ministry reminded that dumsor, which the country was plagued with in the past, was never about generational capacity.

To them, it was primarily poor hydrology due to over drafting of hydro dams, inadequate fuel supply to thermal plants and financial challenges.

In view of this, it says there is no way Dumsor will happen per the projected demand and the prudent management of the energy sector.

“In addressing the issue of poor hydrology, there is currently the prudent management of hydro resources which include the hybridisation of Ghana’s hydro dams.

“Gas flow is no longer uni-directional as there is a reverse flow of indigenous natural gas from the West to the East to power turbines,” portions of the statement read.

Meanwhile, the statement added: “Government has added 204MW to Amandi, 50MW to Bui Solar and 17MW to VRA Kaleo.

“150MW out of the 400MW Early Power Plant has also been installed bringing the total generation capacity added by this government to 421MW bringing Ghana’s total installed capacity to 5358.50MW against the backdrop of current peak demand of 3,469MW which was recorded on March 18, 2022.”

It has, therefore, assured Ghanaians of its commitment to solving every challenge in the generation, transmission and distribution system of the energy sector.