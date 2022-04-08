Legendary footballer Odartey Lamptey’s first daughter, Malaika Lamptey, and her mother, have been spotted in a video jamming to Camidoh’s sugarcane song.

Malaika and the mother, Ruweida Lamptey, are seen singing the song word for word, while dancing and making beautiful moves.

Malaika, especially, was so engrossed with the song that she threw her hands while dancing backward in their car.

Ruweida, on the other hand, is seen admiring her daughter and projecting the camera for all to see Malaika’s action.

The video has got many people admiring Ruweida and her daughter. Some praised Malaika for being bubbly.

